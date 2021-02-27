Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $6.17 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

C traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $65.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,788,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,011,934. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

