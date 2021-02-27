ImageCoin (IMG) Trading 22.7% Lower This Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $229,440.04 and $101,247.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000892 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,943,237 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.