Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Trading Down 2.3%

Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06). Approximately 415,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 842,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39.

About Immotion Group (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) content, experiences, equipment, and software design in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers VR motion platforms in leisure destinations and rental spaces in retail and family entertainment destinations. Immotion Group Plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom.

