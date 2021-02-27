ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce sales of $15.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.40 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $13.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $68.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $70.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $82.80 million, with estimates ranging from $39.07 million to $108.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMGN. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.65.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,758,000 after buying an additional 1,423,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 2,850,590 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $16,473,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

