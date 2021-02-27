Impleum (IMPL) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Impleum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Impleum has a total market cap of $12,842.74 and approximately $42.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Impleum has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Impleum alerts:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

Impleum (CRYPTO:IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 9,239,156 coins and its circulating supply is 9,132,210 coins. Impleum’s official website is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impleum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.