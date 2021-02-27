Incent Price Down 39% Over Last 7 Days (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Incent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Incent has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $7.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.89 or 0.00479359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00074300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00081295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00080143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00056889 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.55 or 0.00485039 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

