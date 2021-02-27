Indexed Finance Trading Down 47.5% Over Last 7 Days (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $7.18 or 0.00015150 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $2.00 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.06 or 0.00483409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00074570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00081617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00079736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.61 or 0.00486672 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.