Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.50

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.50 and traded as low as $39.53. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 11,188 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

