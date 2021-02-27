Infinitecoin (IFC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.09 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 43% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 56.9% against the US dollar. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $7,144.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

