Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,276,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,614,241 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Infosys worth $343,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after buying an additional 5,049,297 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Infosys by 15.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after buying an additional 3,019,402 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Infosys by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $297,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,204,000 after buying an additional 1,328,865 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.12 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

