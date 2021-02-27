Injective Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32.01 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $191.25 million and approximately $32.01 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $12.28 or 0.00026078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.11 or 0.00480346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00072988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00081178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00080011 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.79 or 0.00483921 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,580,453 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Injective Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.