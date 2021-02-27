Ink Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,754.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $4,754.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00054928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.90 or 0.00720248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00034769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00059523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.