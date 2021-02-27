Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) Shares Down 0%

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)’s stock price traded down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.62 and last traded at $35.66. 5,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 5,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.