INO COIN (INO) Price Tops $5.60 on Exchanges

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for $5.60 or 0.00011752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $436,719.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INO COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.83 or 0.00715219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00029226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00034159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00040354 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.