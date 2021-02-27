Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Shares Down 4.3%

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) traded down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $20.00. 43,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 66,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $7,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,194,379 shares in the company, valued at $46,081,959. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

