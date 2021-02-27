Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Director Sells 420 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AJG stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

