Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells 3,059 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gerard Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $565,788.78.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $313,505.16.

On Monday, January 4th, Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,654,197.12.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $27.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $31.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

