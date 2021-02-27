Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Sells 1,770 Shares of Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stacey A. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of Fortive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $124,173.81.

NYSE FTV opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.55. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. UBS Group started coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

