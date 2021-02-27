Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Sells 19,457 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,614,706.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,187.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EL traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.86. 1,264,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,225. The firm has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.91 and its 200 day moving average is $240.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

