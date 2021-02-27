Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Sells 19,457 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Michael O’hare sold 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,614,706.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,187.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
EL traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.86. 1,264,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,225. The firm has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.91 and its 200 day moving average is $240.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $298.31.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.