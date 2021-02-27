Insight Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $33,242.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Insight Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $2.60 million and $33,242.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00057054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.04 or 0.00734839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00035000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00059246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00042510 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

