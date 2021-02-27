Insights Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,775.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $19,775.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00055088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $337.32 or 0.00719570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00034804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00059562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00041123 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,889,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.