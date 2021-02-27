Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD) Shares Down 1.1%

Inspire International ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 4,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 21,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Inspire International ESG ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire International ESG ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Inspire International ESG ETF by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

