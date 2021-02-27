Insured Finance (INFI) Market Cap Tops $4.71 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 26% against the dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.16 or 0.00471937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00069208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00078278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00080808 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00053075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.95 or 0.00462492 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,158,724 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

