Insured Finance (INFI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.62 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $1.62 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001721 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.93 or 0.00480928 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00072410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00081320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00079326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00056745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.12 or 0.00485575 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,158,724 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.