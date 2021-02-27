Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.52

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.52 and traded as high as C$28.32. Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) shares last traded at C$27.84, with a volume of 630,532 shares.

IFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Interfor Co. will post 3.3299997 EPS for the current year.

In other Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total transaction of C$271,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,200.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

