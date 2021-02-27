Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.9% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 27.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Insiders sold 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

Shares of ISRG traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $736.80. The company had a trading volume of 631,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,137. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $774.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $742.64. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.