Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 155.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,188 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 253.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $23.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

