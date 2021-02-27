Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Up 39.5% Over Last Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $27.21 million and approximately $3,057.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00055503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.67 or 0.00694950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00027419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00059005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00039464 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,245,774 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

