Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,702 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

NYSE:INVH opened at $29.14 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

