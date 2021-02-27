ION (ION) Market Cap Achieves $298,505.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, ION has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $298,505.00 and $627.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.93 or 0.00285437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079312 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,538,201 coins and its circulating supply is 13,638,201 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

