IONChain (IONC) Achieves Market Cap of $295,218.31

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IONChain has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. IONChain has a market cap of $295,218.31 and $1,324.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00056896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.48 or 0.00731719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00029265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00035514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00059585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00041062 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONC is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

