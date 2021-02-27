IOST (IOST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $644.64 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One IOST token can now be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $644.64 million and approximately $356.99 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.64 or 0.00726603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00028894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00035310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00059682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00041133 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

