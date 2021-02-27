IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $1.19

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002528 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $3.31 billion and $134.88 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00071741 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000068 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000160 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

