ISA Internationale (OTCMKTS:ISAT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

ISA Internationale, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISAT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. ISA Internationale shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 2,812 shares.

ISA Internationale Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISAT)

ISA Internationale, Inc, a business development company, provides management consulting services to assist American client companies in complying with the reporting requirements to the government and in communicating with shareholders, customers, and the public, as well as the accessing of needed growth capital.

