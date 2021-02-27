iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $353,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,105,000 after buying an additional 3,414,766 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $143,360,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 510.4% in the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,495,000 after buying an additional 1,068,906 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,330,000 after buying an additional 416,585 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,735,000 after buying an additional 333,971 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG opened at $64.73 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $69.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96.

