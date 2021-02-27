iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after buying an additional 779,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $381.77 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.