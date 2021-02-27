iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 1.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 41,823 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $304.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.46. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $155.91 and a 12 month high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

