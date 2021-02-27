iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 1.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 41,823 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $304.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.46. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $155.91 and a 12 month high of $324.99.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.