iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,590 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 143,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $16.44. 38,870,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,119,957. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

