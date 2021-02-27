iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,644,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $201,896,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $16.44 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

