iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,942,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,404,563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.31% of iShares Gold Trust worth $742,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,644,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000,000 after buying an additional 9,387,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after buying an additional 3,489,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,893,000 after buying an additional 9,389,845 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $201,896,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,286,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. 38,870,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,119,957. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

