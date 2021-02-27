iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $31.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $40.34.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

