iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 3.2% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $22,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,917,067 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

