iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $85,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,918,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $95.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.07.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.