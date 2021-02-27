iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,085,000 after purchasing an additional 91,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,963,000 after purchasing an additional 92,216 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,425.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,293,000 after purchasing an additional 185,940 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $30,453,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $416.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $414.67 and its 200-day moving average is $369.67. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $443.97.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.