iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,647,000 after buying an additional 145,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after acquiring an additional 61,618 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,383,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,343,000 after acquiring an additional 234,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.31. 46,036,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,016,508. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

