iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,307,000 after acquiring an additional 733,837 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,456,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,892,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after buying an additional 171,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.16. 1,483,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,548. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

