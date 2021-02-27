iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $131.32 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $139.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

