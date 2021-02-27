iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 314.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,083,000 after buying an additional 3,673,637 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,237,000 after buying an additional 1,602,008 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,047,000 after buying an additional 1,334,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average is $63.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.