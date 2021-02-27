iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 7.56% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $500,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $95.64. 626,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average of $81.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.