Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.97

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.97 and traded as high as C$7.97. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 2,476,092 shares trading hands.

IVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,121.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 21.21 and a quick ratio of 18.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$590,335.02. Also, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$109,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,061.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

